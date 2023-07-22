WFI election to be held on August 12

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 21

The delayed elections of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will now be held on August 12. The returning officer, Justice (retd) MM Kumar, today released a revised schedule of the elections.

The elections were to be held on July 11. However, the Gauhati High Court stayed the polls after a plea from the defunct Assam Wrestling Association, who wanted to take part in the process. Incidentally, the HC order had come on May 25, which was the last date to submit names for the Electoral College. However, the Supreme Court on July 18 stayed the High Court order, clearing the way for the elections.

As per the new notification, the submission of nominations will be done from May 28 to 31, while the list of final candidates will be announced on August 7.

Meanwhile, Justice Kumar has quickly dealt with the disputes amongst some of the state bodies after hearing the arguments of all the factions today. While the dispute in the Himachal Pradesh association was resolved by mutual consent, the Rajasthan body recognised by the WFI was given the right to take

part in the elections. However, Justice Kumar has barred Maharashtra from the election process.

Trials behind closed doors

The ad hoc committee has decided to conduct the Asian Games wrestling trials behind closed doors after parents of some of the wrestlers got into a heated argument with the panel members at the IG Stadium today. Each wrestler will be be accompanied by his coach and masseur. The trials will be held on Saturday and Sunday. pti