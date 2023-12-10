WFI election to be held on December 21

New Delhi, December 9
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections will finally be held on December 21 after the returning officer, Justice (retd) MM Kumar, issued a fresh notification today. This was always in the offing once the Supreme Court vacated a stay by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on November 28.
The returning officer stated that the polling, counting of votes and declaration of results will all happen the same day. The result of the elections is subject to the outcome of the writ petition pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Also, there will be no fresh electoral rolls published as the process was already done before the Punjab & Haryana High Court stay.
Outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s nominees Sanjay Singh and Darshan Lal are favourites to become the new president and secretary general, respectively. In fact, his loyalists are likely to sweep the elections, with Olympian Jai Prakash, SP Deshwal and RK Purushottam in the fray for the posts of vice-president, treasurer and joint secretary, respectively.
