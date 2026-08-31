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Home / Sports / WFI finalises women's squad for U23 World Wrestling Championships

WFI finalises women's squad for U23 World Wrestling Championships

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ANI
Updated At : 07:27 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Monday finalised the women's wrestling squads for the upcoming U23 World Wrestling Championships in the United States, following the conclusion of high-stakes selection trials at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

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The day-long trials witnessed intense competition across all ten weight categories, with grapplers from powerhouse wrestling states including Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh battling for places in the national contingent.

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WFI President Sanjay Singh said, "The level of wrestling witnessed today at the IG Stadium demonstrates the incredible depth and strength of Indian women's wrestling. Every bout was closely contested, proving how hard these athletes have been training. I congratulate all the winners and every wrestler who stepped onto the mat today. We are confident that this strong contingent will perform exceptionally well and bring glory to the country at both the Senior World Championships in Kazakhstan and the U23 World Championships in the USA."

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The athletes who secured the top position in their respective weight divisions will represent the country at the upcoming World Championships, while the runner-up grapplers will join the national camp to ensure strong sparring support and squad depth. The selected wrestlers are scheduled to assemble for an intensive preparatory camp prior to their departure for the international tournaments.

WFI Women's Selection Trials - Final Results

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* 50kg: Parveen (Haryana) - 1st Position | Priyanshi (Madhya Pradesh) - 2nd Position

* 53kg: Sweety (Haryana) - 1st Position | Doli (UP) - 2nd Position

* 55kg: Ahilya Shinde (Maharashtra) - 1st Position | Kajal (Haryana) - 2nd Position

* 57kg: Neha Sharma (Delhi) - 1st Position | Simran (Haryana) - 2nd Position

* 59kg: Komal (Haryana) - 1st Position | Anjali (Haryana) - 2nd Position

* 62kg: Neha (Haryana) - 1st Position | Nitika (Delhi) - 2nd Position

* 65kg: Vaishnavi Patil (Maharashtra) - 1st Position | Anjali (Haryana) - 2nd Position

* 68kg: Mansi Lather (Maharashtra) - 1st Position | Srishti (Delhi) - 2nd Position

* 72kg: Amruta Pujari (Maharashtra) - 1st Position | Tanu Sharma (Haryana) - 2nd Position

* 76kg: Diksha Malik (Haryana) - 1st Position | Manisha Bhanwala (Haryana) - 2nd Position.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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