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Home / Sports / WFI must decide show-cause notices to Vinesh Phogat within fortnight: Delhi HC

WFI must decide show-cause notices to Vinesh Phogat within fortnight: Delhi HC

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ANI
Updated At : 11:57 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has given the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) two weeks to decide the show-cause notices issued to wrestler Vinesh Phogat, taking note of her concerns that the pending disciplinary proceedings could disrupt her preparations for upcoming competitions.

Justice Amit Mahajan said keeping a sportsperson under uncertainty over disciplinary action could have an impact on their mental state and readiness for sporting events.

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The Court emphasised that athletes need to be mentally relaxed and physically prepared to deliver their best performance.

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The directions came on a petition filed by Phogat questioning two show-cause notices issued by the WFI on May 9 and June 17.

Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for Phogat, told the Court that she plans to compete in a national tournament scheduled around mid-December 2026. He submitted that she must begin preparations for the event and cannot be expected to do so with the threat of an adverse decision by the federation looming over her.

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Rao expressed apprehension that the WFI could pass an adverse order immediately before the tournament, leaving Phogat with insufficient time to seek judicial intervention.

After considering the submissions, the Court said the concern raised by the wrestler appeared genuine and warranted consideration.

The High Court directed the WFI to take a decision on both show-cause notices within two weeks. It also made clear that if the federation fails to decide the matter within the stipulated period, any subsequent decision would remain in abeyance until the next hearing.

The Court issued notice to the authorities and asked them to place their replies, if any, on record before the next date of hearing. The matter will be heard next on January 20, 2027. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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