WFI objects to inclusion of Bajrang’s coach in camp

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, March 11

A Sports Authority of India (SAI) notification attaching coaches to the national wrestling camp has put a question mark over the Oversight Committee that was constituted to run the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had ‘stepped aside’.

Four coaches — Kuldeep Singh, Anil Kumar (both Greco-Roman), Sujeet Mann, Ajaydeep Singh (both freestyle) — have been added to the coaching staff at the national camp until March 31.

However, neither the Oversight Committee — headed by boxing legend MC Mary Kom — nor the WFI had sought their inclusion in the camp. Moreover, this order comes even as the Oversight Committee is yet to file a full report into the allegations of sexual harassment made by female wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and allegations of financial irregularities against WFI itself.

It has been learnt that the Oversight Committee — which also includes Yogeshwar Dutt, Trupti Murgunde, Radhica Sreeman, Rajesh Rajagopalan and Babita Phogat — had included these names in the list of the empanelled coaches but not for the national camp.

“This situation could have been avoided as the committee is yet to submit its full report to the Sports Ministry,” said a source in the know of the development.

Angry at Mann’s inclusion, the WFI has questioned why the coach, who is currently working as Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia’s personal coach, has been reinstated. It may be noted that Punia had played a big role during the three-day protest against the WFI president at Jantar Mantar

“…Neither WFI nor Oversight Committee sent any request for inclusion of these coaches in the National Coaching Camp. The 6 prominent coaches are already engaged for Greco Roman Team and it is not understood what are the reasons or pressure on SAI to induction of 2 more coaches in Greco Roman Style and paying them dues under ACTC (sic),” WFI secretary general VN Prasood wrote to SAI in response to their notification.

“Further, I would also draw your kind attention towards the appointment of Mr Sujeet Mann who was sitting at Jantar Mantar for protest and he was involved in this unsustainable activity,” Prasood added. “It is also pertinent to mention here that the WFI has taken an indiscipline action against Mr Sujeet Mann and this is the reason to remove him from the camp. It is requested that this kind of person may please be avoided to include the National Coaching Camp to maintain the discipline of WFI and also cancel the engagement of extra coaches.”