WFI polls on July 6

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections will be held on July 6. As per the election notification, submission of nominations will start from June 23 and the last date for filing nomination is June 25. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had suggested July 4 for the elections, however after consultations with Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar (retd), who has been appointed as the returning officer, the new date was announced today.

“The IOA’s letter yesterday was very clear, we sought Justice Kumar’s availability for July 4, but he said July 6 was more convenient and that is why we changed the date in the notification,” an IOA source said.

The elections will be held for the posts of president, senior vice-president, secretary general, treasurer, four vice-presidents, two joint-secretaries and five executive members as per the WFI constitution. Further, all the affiliate members have to send names of two representatives for the electoral college by June 19. Importantly, the representatives have to be from the executive body of those units. Currently, the WFI has 25 affiliate members, including state and union territory associations. While the full list of the electoral college will be displayed on June 22, the last date of scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on June 28. The last date of withdrawal is July 1.

There are six units where two rival bodies have claimed to be the rightful affiliate of the WFI. Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh and Assam are the states where the WFI has changed the bodies in the last two years. “Justice Kumar will decide which amongst them will have the right to vote,” the source added.