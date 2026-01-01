Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh welcomed ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat's return to the sport ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

Advertisement

Vinesh announced her return in December 2025, after an 18-month hiatus to chase her Olympic dream, confirming that she has come out of retirement from professional wrestling.

Advertisement

Last year, Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling after being disqualified in the 50 kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics. Phogat had advanced to the gold medal bout by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals. She was set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal, but was disqualified for breaching the weight limit.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay said, "If she (Vinesh Phogat) is returning, and she does so under the rules of the Wrestling Federation of India, then we welcome her."

In a distinguished career, Phogat secured two World Championship bronze medals (2019 and 2022), an Asian Games gold (2018) and bronze (2014), and three Commonwealth Games gold medals (2014, 2018, 2022). She was also a gold medalist at the 2021 Asian Championships and has won silver and bronze at the continental level.

Advertisement

WFI president Sanjay also said that India will bring 30-32 medals in wrestling during the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which will be hosted by India in Ahmedabad.

"India will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. India will get at least 30 to 32 medals. In each weight category, we will get two medals," he added.

The 2010 Commonwealth Games, hosted by India in the national capital Delhi, marked India's best-ever performance in wrestling, with 19 medals, including 10 gold, four silver and five bronze. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)