WFI to conduct selection trials for Asian Championship on March 15 in Delhi

Its status as a National Sports Federation (NSF) restored, the WFI swung to action, announcing that the selection trials for the upcoming Asian Championship will be held at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Sports Complex on March 15.

It will be first proper trial under the supervision of the new WFI administration as it was suspended three days after it conducted election on December 21, 2023 to pick new office bearers.

The trials will be conducted to identify the top wrestlers who will represent the country in Amman, Jordan from March 25-30.

According to a WFI circular, the weigh-in for all categories -- men's freestyle, women's wrestling and Greco Roman style -- will be held on the day of the trials and a relaxation of 2kg weight will be allowed to all participants.

The WFI could not pick national teams during the suspension period as wrestlers who had protested against the former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had dragged the federation to the court, questioning its authority.

The suspension was revoked after it found that WFI has taken the corrective measures such as moving out its office from Brij Bhushan's premises.