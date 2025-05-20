DT
WFI to select gold winners at U-17 Nationals for Asian championship

WFI to select gold winners at U-17 Nationals for Asian championship

Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:02 AM May 20, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided to select the gold winners at the U-17 National Wrestling Championship — to be held at Palwal, Haryana, on May 25-27 — as the entries for next month’s U-17 Asian Wrestling Championship. The Asian event will be held at Vung Tau in Vietnam on June 22-27.

“Due to the limited time available between the two events and the registration deadline for entries on UWW Athena ending on May 28, a decision in this regard has been taken. The procedure is mandatory and intended to facilitate the timely processing of entries and travel documentation,” an official said.

Wrestlers who win gold at Palwal will be required to submit their documents to the WFI officials immediately after the final bouts. WFI officials have asked the coaches and state units to ensure smooth execution of the process.

However, with regard to the U23 Asian Wrestling Championship, the WFI has decided to hold selection trials for the freestyle, Greco-Roman and women wrestlers. All national campers, below 23 years of age, all those who participated in the trials on March 25, and medal winners of the U20 national championships in Kota, in between 18 and 20 years of age, are eligible for the selection trials. The freestyle and Greco-Roman teams will be selected at Lucknow on May 22 and the women’s team in New Delhi on May 23.

“No past or 2024 performances will be considered for this trial as enough opportunities have been given to the U23 wrestlers through national events,” an official said.

