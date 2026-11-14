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Home / Sports / “What a match! What a finish!”: Virender Sehwag hails India U-19’s thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in Asia Cup final

“What a match! What a finish!”: Virender Sehwag hails India U-19’s thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in Asia Cup final

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ANI
Updated At : 07:37 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag praised India’s U-19 team for their remarkable victory over Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final.

He highlighted the crucial contributions of Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (80), his son Aaryavir Sehwag (58), Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva in chasing a challenging target of 338 runs.

He applauded the youngsters for their determination, teamwork and fighting spirit, calling it an unbelievable victory and expressing pride in the young champions.

Extending the post-Diwali celebrations across borders, the India Under-19 cricket team delivered a nerve-wracking, last-over masterclass to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan Under-19 by just one wicket in the final of the 2026 ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup on Saturday.

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"What a match! What a finish! To beat Pakistan in an U19 Asia Cup final chasing 338 takes some serious character. Lakshya’s 80, Aaryavir’s 58, and then Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva’s Jalwa when we needed a miracle. What a unbelievable victory. Proud of these young Champions," Sehwag wrote in an X post.

In a high-scoring thriller at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground that went down to the absolute wire, India successfully chased down a massive target of 338 in the final over, finishing at 339/9 to lift the coveted continental trophy.

Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan played crucial roles in the memorable triumph, with Ulva remaining unbeaten on 49 off just 26 deliveries to guide India across the finish line.

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India pulled off a remarkable turnaround, snatching victory from the brink of defeat. The victory marked a memorable triumph for the Indian youngsters, who held their nerve in a high-pressure final to overcome their arch-rivals and secure the continental crown. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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