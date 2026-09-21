New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Monday congratulated Indian mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete Suchika Tariyal for securing the country's first-ever MMA medal at the Asian Games 2026.

Taking to social media platform X, Dhawan lauded Suchika's historic achievement and praised her contribution to Indian sport.

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"What a moment for Indian sport! Suchika Tariyal brings home India’s first-ever MMA medal at the Asian Games. Congratulations," Dhawan wrote.

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What a moment for Indian sport! 🇮🇳 Suchika Tariyal brings home India’s first-ever MMA medal at the Asian Games. Congratulations 👏🥉 pic.twitter.com/5RbUPhlltI — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 21, 2026

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated Indian mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete Suchika Tariyal for scripting history by winning India's first-ever MMA medal at the Asian Games 2026.

Taking to social media platform X, Mandaviya shared a video of Suchika's achievement and lauded her historic performance.

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"A historic moment for Bharat! Suchika Tariyal scripts history by winning India’s first-ever MMA medal with a spectacular Bronze at the #AsianGames2026. The entire nation is proud of you!" Mandaviya wrote.

A historic moment for Bharat! 🇮🇳🥉 Suchika Tariyal scripts history by winning India’s first-ever MMA medal with a spectacular Bronze at the #AsianGames2026. The entire nation is proud of you! #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/yLV0AHCykc — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 21, 2026

Tariyal made history, securing the country's first-ever bronze medal in the discipline on the stage of the Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

Even though compatriot Varun Sanyal's MMA campaign at the Asian Games finished before it could even start due to medical reasons, Suchika raised the tricolour on a global level while representing the country's Indian MMA scene, finishing as a bronze medalist after a 2-0 loss to Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo.

On Sunday, Suchika assured India’s first medal at the Asian Games as she booked her place in the semifinal of the women’s traditional 60kg MMA event on Sunday in Nagoya. She defeated Altanchimeg Baigalmaa.

Baigalmaa came out aggressively in the second and final round, looking to overturn the contest, but Suchika’s defence held firm under sustained pressure.

As Baigalmaa continued to attack, Suchika produced a crucial reversal and took her opponent to the ground. She maintained control until the end of the round, doing enough to secure the victory. With the win, Suchika advanced to the semifinal and confirmed India’s first medal of the Games. (ANI)

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