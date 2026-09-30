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Home / Sports / "What could be better than this?" Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda reflects on struggles after third Asian Games medal

"What could be better than this?" Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda reflects on struggles after third Asian Games medal

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ANI
Updated At : 06:47 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 30 (ANI): India’s shooting stars Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai delivered under pressure to clinch gold in the trap mixed team event, edging top-seeded Qatar in a tense summit clash and adding another glittering chapter to India’s landmark campaign at the Asian Games.

With nerves tested, the Indian duo held their composure when it mattered most to seal the top prize. Their triumph further strengthened India’s remarkable showing in shooting and underlined the depth of talent powering the country’s medal charge in Aichi-Nagoya.

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For Dhanda, the trap mixed team gold marked her third medal at the Asian Games 2026, adding another special moment to her memorable campaign. She had earlier clinched silver in the women’s trap team event before creating history by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win an individual gold medal in trap shooting.

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Reflecting on her triumph and the struggles that shaped her journey, Neeru said the challenges she faced at a young age helped her learn, grow and become stronger.

With her family and coaches flooding her with congratulatory calls, she admitted she had not been able to answer everyone, but said winning a medal for the country was an overwhelming feeling. Looking ahead, the shooter believes she has a long journey ahead and is grateful for how far she has come.

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“I have received a lot of calls from my family and coaches, but I haven’t been able to answer all of them yet. I am extremely happy to have won a medal for my country. It is a great feeling, and I feel very lucky. I believe God gave me the struggles at a young age for a reason. They helped me learn, improve myself and become stronger. I have a long life ahead of me, and I feel really good about where I am today. I faced struggles right from the beginning, but I was able to work on myself and keep improving. What could be better than this?" Dhanda told ANI after the event.

Chenai credited India’s shooting success to a strong team effort, praising the coaches, physiotherapists, psychologists and the National Rifle Association of India for their support.

Reflecting on his 26-year shooting career, Chenai said the professional setup ensures athletes are physically and mentally prepared while also helping them sharpen their technique. He stressed that the support system behind the athletes plays a crucial role in enabling them to perform at the highest level.

“It’s a full team effort — from our coaches and physiotherapists to our psychologists. It’s a massive effort by the National Rifle Association of India to get us here, keep us happy, keep us fit and make sure we are ready to shoot. It’s all a big team effort, and it’s a great feeling when you come out on top. I have been shooting for 26 years now, for the better part of my life, and I have also been a life member of the National Rifle Association for many of those years. They really look after us. Once we make the team, we have our coaches, psychologists and physiotherapists travelling with us and taking care of us. They make sure our bodies are ready, our minds are ready, and our technique is ready. The whole setup is very professional. The people who support us are the ones who allow us to perform at this level, even at this stage of our careers," Chenai told ANI.

Dhanda's third medal came alongside Chenai, with the Indian duo delivering a composed performance across all four series. India accumulated 6 points in the first series, 16 in the second and 26 after the third, before finishing with 34 points to seal the gold medal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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