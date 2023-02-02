What hamstring? Even 3cm tear couldn’t stop Novak Djokovic

Melbourne, February 1
Novak Djokovic played with a three-centimetre (1.2 inches) tear in his hamstring during his run to a record-extending 10th Australian Open title, tournament director Craig Tiley said today.
The Serbian, who suffered the injury en route winning the warm-up title in Adelaide, won the season-opening Major after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final for a men’s record 22nd Grand Slam title, matching Rafa Nadal’s haul.
“This guy I did see, he had a three-centimetre tear in his hammy,” Tiley told a local broadcaster. “Absolutely (I saw the scans), the doctors are going to tell you the truth. There was a lot of speculation about whether it was true or not, it’s hard to believe that they can do what they do with those kinds of injuries. He’s remarkable, to deal with it extremely professionally.”
Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic said after the final that the world No. 1 battled the injury, which would have forced most players to quit. — Reuters
