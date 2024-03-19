What pressure?

PTI

New Delhi, March 18

Smriti Mandhana’s self-belief wavered in pressure situations last year but this season she was able to conquer the demons in her mind when pushed against the wall, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore land their first major title in the WPL.

Speaking to media after RCB beat Delhi Capitals in a low-scoring final, Mandhana said she has matured as a captain and player since last season. “One thing that I have learned is to believe in yourself. That was something which lacked in me last year when it did go wrong. I doubted a few things in myself but that was the real conversation with my mind, I need to keep trusting myself and I think that was the biggest learning for me,” said Mandhana.

The second season saw Mandhana getting her hands on the trophy, while Harmanpreet Kaur had led Mumbai Indians to the title in the inaugural edition. That only shows the depth of Indian cricket, said Mandhana.

“Last year when MI and DC were playing in the final, somewhere deep down I hoped that Harman lifts it because the first edition of WPL and for an Indian captain to win, if not me it has to be Harman. So I was really happy for Harman and the whole MI team,” she said. “Second season I became the second Indian captain to win. That really shows the kind of depth Indian cricket has and it’s just the start, we still have a long way to go.”

Mandhana said staying calm in that pressure situation paid rich dividends.

“In the match, 6 overs, 60 runs, a few things didn’t go our way, a field setting which didn’t go our way but the only thing which stayed constant was the belief I have. I was not really panicking about it, I was calm. I could have a clear conversation with the bowlers,” she said.

For the Indian vice-captain, Shreyanka Patil, who took four wickets in the final, is the “most complete cricketer she has seen in the last two years”. “Shreyanka has just been brilliant. The first 3-4 matches didn’t go her way. She came off a really tough zonal tournament. During a match there I remember having a chat with her when I said don’t worry 17th March you are going to do something special, little did I know she will get the purple cap. I think she is the most complete player to come to international cricket in the last two years,” she said.