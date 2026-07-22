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Home / Sports / What Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is doing today, no one has ever done before: Harbhajan

What Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is doing today, no one has ever done before: Harbhajan

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:45 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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File photo of Harbhajan Singh.
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Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has described teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as an "unbelievable" talent, saying the youngster is doing something "no one has ever done before" with his fearless approach to the game.

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Speaking on JioStar, Harbhajan said Sooryavanshi's ability to back his instincts reflected the changing mindset in modern cricket, where players are encouraged to express themselves freely.

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"The difference between today's youth and the youth back then is the reach of today's media and social media. Things happened back then too, but today they get highlighted a lot more," Harbhajan said.

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"What Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is doing today, no one has ever done before. He is unbelievable, a great talent. I don't think I have seen or faced a talent like that." Harbhajan recalled an anecdote involving former India head coach Rahul Dravid, who had asked the youngster what he intended to do on the first ball of his IPL career.

"I think the biggest change is that people are accepting players with that fearless mindset and their approach of playing the way they want to.

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"Rahul Dravid was the coach of that team, and he asked Sooryavanshi, 'What will you do on the first ball?' He said, 'If the first ball is in my arc, I will smash it." And he actually did. He hit a six off the very first ball he faced in his IPL career, against Shardul Thakur," he said.

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