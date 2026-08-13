"What was the procedure followed?": Keralam CM targets previous govt for postponement of Messi visit

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], August 13 (ANI): Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan questioned the previous government regarding the cancellation of football icon Lionel Messi's visit to the state last year, asking what the procedure was for allowing a private company to enter into an agreement with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for the tour.

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Messi's trip to Keralam for a friendly match was postponed as per an announcement by the sponsors last year. As per Olympics.com, Argentina was supposed to play a friendly match against the Australian men's football team at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on November 17, and the AFA had inspected the venue back in September, as per Olympics.com.

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The Keralam visit was part of the team's provisional itinerary for friendly matches scheduled for this year's FIFA International Window in November.

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According to the sponsors, there was a delay in receiving FIFA's permission, and they added that the match would be rescheduled to the next international window. However, even after the football icon made a trip to India as part of the 'GOAT India Tour', touring Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, there is still no clarity if a Keralam visit would happen in future.

Speaking during the presser, Satheesan said that a report about the entire matter has been received from the Sports Department and is being examined. He also warned that the previous government of the Left Democratic Front and CM Pinarayi Vijayan "cannot simply wash its hands off the matter".

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"There is a major controversy surrounding the matter. I have received a report from the Sports Department, and it is being examined seriously. The report contains serious allegations, and the investigation report is now before the government. The government cannot simply wash its hands of the matter," he said.

"The government had a role in the proposal that Messi would come to Kerala and play. So, what was the procedure followed in allowing a private company to enter into an agreement with the Argentine Football Association? Was an Expression of Interest invited? Was the company's market value, financial capacity or source of funds examined? These are all matters that need to be looked into."

"Several contradictory statements have emerged, and we are examining them. I received a complaint, and I have not taken any action against any institution based on that complaint alone. I am only examining the complaint. It is wrong to say that I am trying to shut down an institution," he signed off. (ANI)

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