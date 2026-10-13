“Whatever the team needs, I want to step into that role”: Tilak Varma ahead of 4th T20I clash against WI in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13 (ANI): India's T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma embraced the 'team first' approach as he spoke about adapting to the middle-order position despite his preference for batting at No 3, ahead of the fourth T20I against the West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Tilak, who has often batted at No. 5 and No. 6 in India's T20I setup, said he was enjoying the responsibility of handling the middle overs and was prepared to adapt according to the team's requirements.

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“I love batting at No. 3 - I have said that many times,” he said on the eve of the fourth T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad, as per Cricinfo. “At No. 3, you have the chance to bat in the powerplay when only two fielders are outside the 30-yard circle. So you can go and swing freely. So every batter enjoys that role, especially in T20s."

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“But whatever the team needs, I want to step into that role. Right now, my role is to handle that middle phase, from No. 5, 6, 7. If we lose quick wickets, then I can take some time and take the game deep. If our top three bat till the 14th or 15th over, then I also know how to get going from the first ball," he added.

He further added, “I have been practising with that mindset that I need to be ready to play both games. I have worked really hard and by God's grace, it's going well. So right now, I'm enjoying this.”

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Tilak had earlier requested then T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav to allow him to bat at No. 3 during India's tour of South Africa two years ago. The move paid off, with the left-hander scoring back-to-back centuries at the position.

However, his role has since evolved, with the batter now required to provide stability in the middle order while also being ready to accelerate when the situation demands.

Explaining the adjustments required to bat lower down the order, Tilak said the position often demands an immediate attacking approach, particularly when wickets fall quickly or only a few overs remain.

“At No. 4 or 5, as I said earlier, sometimes wickets fall early. Sometimes only two-three overs are left, and you have to start hitting straightaway. So you have to be mentally strong. You have to have confidence in yourself first. If you don't have confidence in yourself, the team won't have either," said Tilak, as per Cricinfo.

“My coach has taught me since childhood that no matter what position you bat at, nothing is like winning the match for your team. So I always try to do that. And after that, I look at the conditions, which bowler I can go after, and which shots I can play on that wicket,” the flamboyant southpaw added.

Tilak was involved in a costly run-out during India's third T20I against the West Indies in Indore. He was attempting to rebuild the innings after India lost four wickets in three overs when a mix-up with Axar Patel ended his stay at the crease.

Recalling the dismissal, Tilak said he had mistaken the ball for having reached the boundary after Axar hit Gudakesh Motie towards square leg. Both batters stopped running, believing the ball had touched the boundary hoarding, but West Indies fielder Kamil Pooran stopped it and returned the ball to the wicketkeeper.

“I felt that the hoarding beyond the boundary line had flashed,” he explained, as per Cricinfo. “So I thought the ball hit the hoarding and came back inside. Axar also felt the same."

“Unfortunately, I was going towards the non-striker's end, so I could not see the throw coming in. Our teammates were shouting from the outside but think it happens. The next time I will keep running until the umpire signals four,” he added.

Tilak scored 28 off 16 balls, including four boundaries, in the third T20I. Wednesday's match will be played at his home ground, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, where the recently relaid square could influence how the pitch behaves.

India lead the five-match series 2-1 and will aim to secure an unassailable advantage with a win in Hyderabad. The West Indies, meanwhile, will look to level the series before the fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI)

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