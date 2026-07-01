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Home / Sports / "What's the point of...": Drogba slams VAR after Ivory Coast WC exit to Norway

"What's the point of...": Drogba slams VAR after Ivory Coast WC exit to Norway

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ANI
Updated At : 04:53 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], July 1 (ANI): Didier Drogba has criticised the officiating after Ivory Coast's FIFA World Cup exit, saying his team were denied a clear penalty in the second half of their 2-1 Round of 32 defeat to Norway.

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The former Ivory Coast striker questioned the use of VAR after Nicolas Pepe's appeals were rejected, with the decision emerging as one of the key talking points of the knockout match.

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His comments followed an incident midway through the second half when Nicolas Pepe appeared to be brought down inside the Norway penalty area. Despite strong appeals from Ivory Coast players, neither the referee nor the Video Assistant Referee awarded a penalty, allowing play to continue and leaving the Elephants frustrated.

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"Disgraceful, that penalty not called on Nicolas Pepe, pfffffff, what's the point of VAR?!??!" Drogba wrote in an X post.

Norway edged past Ivory Coast 2-1 in a tightly contested FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 encounter, sealing their place in the Round of 16 after a dramatic late winner from Erling Haaland on Tuesday (local time).

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Haaland added another chapter to his booming international legacy, netting a dramatic 86th-minute winner.

With the win, Norway advances to the Round of 16, while Ivory Coast exit the tournament after a spirited performance.

It was a historic day for Ivory Coast, as they were playing their very first World Cup knockout match. Meanwhile, Norway will now lock horns with Brazil in the Round of 16. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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