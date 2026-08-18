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Home / Sports / When India avenged 1982 Asiad loss against Pakistan in their last WC meeting

When India avenged 1982 Asiad loss against Pakistan in their last WC meeting

Sixteen years after Pakistan’s 7-1 win in the 1982 Asian Games final, India turned the tables with a 4-1 victory in Delhi

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PTI
Amstelveen, Updated At : 05:33 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Sixteen years ago, when India and Pakistan last met in a men’s Hockey World Cup, the contest was more than just two arch-rivals facing each other. File photo
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Sixteen years ago, when India and Pakistan last met in a men’s Hockey World Cup, the contest was more than just two arch-rivals facing each other.

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It was about settling an old score.

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The venue was the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, the same ground where Pakistan had inflicted a painful 7-1 defeat on India in the 1982 Asian Games final.

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On February 28, 2010, India returned to the same venue and turned the tables, beating Pakistan 4-1 in the opening match of the World Cup. Later in the same year, they defeated the arch-rival in the Commonwealth Games at the same venue by a 7-4 margin.

For the captain in the 2010 World Cup, Rajpal Singh, the victory was the culmination of a promise he had made days earlier after India had lost to Pakistan in the Champions Challenge in Salta.

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“After the defeat, when the team was cooling down, two Pakistani players came up to me and asked, ‘What happened? You couldn’t play today.’ I replied, ‘We’ll talk to you on February 28, 2010,’” Rajpal told PTI.

February 28 was the date of the World Cup opener between the two sides.

But when the big day arrived, the memories of 1982 added enormous pressure.

“Pakistan had defeated us on the same ground in the Asian Games, so the pressure was immense. We had a new coach Jose Brasa. But the team’s preparation was good, so we overcame the pressure. That victory healed old wounds,” said Rajpal, who played 147 international matches for India.

The victory also gave Shivendra Singh one of his most cherished memories in an India-Pakistan contest.

Shivendra scored India’s opening goal and, overcome by the atmosphere inside a packed stadium, saluted the supporters.

“That match was special because it was our first World Cup match, and there was a lot of hype surrounding the bitter memories of 1982. I had already thought I would score. The stadium was packed, and after scoring, I saluted the supporters to thank them,” he recalled.

The 4-1 victory not only gave India a winning start to the World Cup but also provided a sense of redemption for a generation of fans still haunted by the 1982 defeat.

The two sides have not met in the men’s World Cup since.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the 2014 and 2023 editions, while India and Pakistan did not face each other in the 2018 edition. Thus, the 2010 Delhi encounter remains the last World Cup meeting between the traditional hockey rivals.

And as the two teams prepare to meet again after 16 years, memories of that evening remain fresh for those who were part of it.

“An India-Pakistan match is always different, and emotions run high,” said Shivendra, who is now part of India’s coaching staff.

The former forward, however, knows that nostalgia will count for little when the teams take the field.

“Pakistan’s counterattack is very good and their penalty corners are strong. We saw that both in the Pro League and here. Their forwards are good, so we will have to take that into account,” he said.

For Rajpal too, the task is clear.

“India’s senior players will have to lead from the front and they should play aggressive style of hockey. There is no need to be over-defensive,” he said.

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