"When we have to accelerate, the batsman is getting out": Sandeep Sharma on RR's back to back five defeats

"When we have to accelerate, the batsman is getting out": Sandeep Sharma on RR's back to back five defeats

While speaking in the post match presentation Sandeep said this is a problem because in T20 cricket, every team has these crucial moments, and it's vital to seize them to win.
ANI
Updated At : 12:32 PM Apr 25, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India] April 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) seamer Sandeep Sharma said that RR isn't playing badly, they're not able to capitalize on key moments in the game, especially when it comes to crucial catches or accelerating in chases.

While speaking in the post match presentation Sandeep said this is a problem because in T20 cricket, every team has these crucial moments, and it's vital to seize them to win.

"I won't say it's going wrong, but obviously, the crunch moments of the match, whether it's 6 or we're defending, we're not able to catch them. And in the T20 game, every team has those moments, so it's very important to catch them. And this year it's happening that a crucial catch is being missed, or in chasing, when we have to accelerate, the batsman is getting out at the same time," Sandeep Sharma said.

Sandeep highlighted that the team's tendency is to lose wickets when they need to accelerate in batting. He emphasized that this is a recurring problem, and they're not able to win those crucial moments in the game.

"And that's our biggest concern, whenever it's time to accelerate in batting, our wickets are being lost. I'm saying it again, we're crumbling in the crunch moments, and we're not able to win those moments," he added.

A clutch bowling effort by Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal in the death overs helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secure a win from the jaws of defeat, overcoming Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

With this victory, RCB has secured their first win at home after three losses. Standout efforts came from Virat Kohli (70), Devdutt Padikkal (50) after being put to bat first by RR, which powered the hosts to 205/5.

All RR batters got starts quick enough to stay alive in the match, but when 18 runs were needed in the final two overs, Hazlewood (4/33) and Dayal (1/33) delivered a fantastic performance, leaving RR 11 runs short of a win.

RCB is at the third spot in the points table, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points. RR is in eighth spot with two wins and seven losses. They have suffered their fifth successive loss. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

