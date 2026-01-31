DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "When we play well, we can beat any side": Head Coach Jonathan Batty as Delhi Capitals eye playoff spot

"When we play well, we can beat any side": Head Coach Jonathan Batty as Delhi Capitals eye playoff spot

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:50 PM Jan 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals will go all out to secure a place in the WPL 2026 playoffs when they take on UP Warriorz in their final league-stage match here on Sunday, according to a release.

Advertisement

Having won three and lost four of their seven matches so far, Delhi Capitals need a victory to qualify for the next stage.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the campaign so far, Head Coach Jonathan Batty said, "We've played some really good cricket at times. I think we're yet to piece together the perfect game. We've still got lots of improvement we can make through the rest of this tournament. When we've played well, we can beat any side on their day."

Advertisement

"I've been really pleased with the way the team has stuck together and worked hard to learn from the small mistakes we've made along the way," he added.

Speaking about the pitch conditions in Vadodara, Batty explained, "The conditions are significantly different from those at the D.Y. Patil Stadium. We've had to rethink our strategy as individual players. From a bowling perspective, it's about identifying the best lines and lengths; as batters, it's about focusing on key scoring areas against different types of bowlers. There's been a lot of thought that's gone into that."

Advertisement

"We've watched our previous games and studied the opposition closely. We've learned a lot about the pitch conditions here and how they differ," he said.

When asked about his message to the team ahead of the crucial encounter, the Englishman said, "My key message is to keep focusing on what we do when we play our best cricket. We have super-talented players, and when they execute their skills, that's good enough against most teams. Of course, we look at areas where we can target the opposition, but for me, it's about making sure we do our job with the bat and the ball." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts