"When women lift, the nation rises"; MoS Youth Affairs and Sports Khadse

Modinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Raksha Khadse, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, undertook a significant visit to the Weightlifting Warriors Academy in Modinagar, a beacon of excellence under the Khelo India Accredited Academy initiative. She was joined by Olympic Medalist Mirabai Chanu, Head Coach Vijay Sharma, Sahdev Yadav, President of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF), and Ashwani Kumar, CEO of IWLF.

The Weightlifting Warriors Academy, founded by the Chief National Coach Vijay Sharma, is a state-of-the-art facility meticulously designed to cultivate future champions. Operating with robust support under the Khelo India Scheme and from various sporting bodies, the academy offers a holistic environment for athletic development.

For a facility to be accredited as a Khelo India Accredited Academy, it must conform to the norms of the Khelo India scheme. This Weightlifting Warriors Academy has a modern, fully-equipped gym, a dedicated food mess ensuring optimal nutrition, and cutting-edge training equipment and sports science facilities. This is not just about traditional coaching anymore.

Athletes here benefit from scientific training methodologies, advanced performance analysis, targeted injury prevention programs, and comprehensive rehabilitation support. Its residential wing boasts 30 comfortable rooms, capable of housing up to 60 athletes. Currently, the academy is a vibrant hub for 40 promising young athletes, aged 8-14, who are taking their first steps towards sporting greatness. They train alongside 15 elite athletes, including none other than India's celebrated Olympic medalist, Mirabai Chanu, whose dedication and prowess serve as a constant source of inspiration within these walls.

Addressing the enthusiastic young athletes, coaches, and staff, Khadse said, "Under 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025', we are building an ecosystem that not only discovers talent but also sustains it through world-class coaching and community engagement. I have realised when women lift, the entire nation rises, and we pledge to leave no talent undiscovered and no aspiration unfulfilled."

Khadse's visit highlighted the pivotal role of these academies in identifying and nurturing talent from the grassroots, equipping them with world-class facilities and expert guidance. Such institutions are crucial to realising the ambitious goals of "Khelo Bharat Niti 2025," a visionary policy aimed at transforming India into a formidable global sporting powerhouse by creating a comprehensive and sustainable sports development framework.

The presence of an iconic athlete like Chanu at the academy serves as a potent motivator for the young trainees, vividly demonstrating the heights that can be achieved through dedicated training and access to the premier facilities provided by the Khelo India initiative. Khadse commended the academy's efforts in fostering a culture of excellence and reaffirmed the government's steadfast resolve to continue investing in such vital institutions, thereby securing a brighter, more glorious future for Indian sports. (ANI)

