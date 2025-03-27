DT
"Whenever Virat Kohli is playing, it is clash to look forward to...": CSK captain Gaikwad

ANI
Updated At : 11:51 PM Mar 27, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India] March 27 (ANI): Ahead of clash with RCB, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his thoughts on playing the match and going up against Virat Kohli.

"Really looking forward to playing against RCB, especially with Rajat (Patidar) as the new captain. Immediately when they announced Rajat as the captain, I messaged him and wished him good luck. We have been friends for a while now, we know each other really well, and obviously, RCB has been one of the strongest teams. They have done really well every year now. And whenever Virat Kohli is in the opposition, whenever he is playing, it is always a clash to look forward to. He's been doing it for a really long time now, consistently for RCB and for the country as well. So, it is always a great match, and after Mumbai Indians, this is the second match we always look forward to." Ruturaj Gaikwad told Jio Star.

CSK will play its second match of the Indian Premier League 2025 campaign against RCB at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on March 28. CSK will take on RCB on Friday, March 28. RCB showcased an impressive display in their initial match of the season, achieving a decisive victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Shaikh Rasheed, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran. Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad.

RCB Squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

