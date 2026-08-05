"Where was this demand in 2010?": Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam hits back at Congress over CWG 2030

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], August 5 (ANI): Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam criticised the Opposition's demand for Haryana to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, accusing Congress of double standards.

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He said major sporting events should be viewed as national occasions and questioned why similar demands were not raised when Delhi hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games despite Haryana's strong sporting record.

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"We view India as a single entity; events like the Commonwealth Games, Olympics, and National Games take place across various corners and regions of the country. I have one specific question for those MPs who were in office back in 2010: when the Commonwealth Games were held in Delhi in 2010, did they ever demand that these games also be hosted in Haryana? After all, Haryana was a powerhouse of medals even back then. I believe Congress should stop this double standard," Gautam told ANI.

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Gautam's remark came following Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Tuesday urged the central government to consider Haryana as the host or co-host for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, saying the state deserves the opportunity given the achievements of its athletes.

"We are happy that India is getting a chance to host the Commonwealth Games. Now I urge the government to choose Haryana as the state where those games are to be hosted. Over the last 15-20 years, Haryana is the state which has brought home over 50 per cent of India's medals in major competitions. If lakhs of crores of funds are going to be spent on developing sports infrastructure in a particular part of our country, it should be Haryana. Because Haryana's players have proven it," Hooda said.

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India finished fourth in the medals table at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze.

In November last year, Ahmedabad was confirmed as the hosts of CWG 2030 by Commonwealth Sport. (ANI)

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