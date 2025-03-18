"Wherever I come here in Banglore I feel as if I am at my second home": Rajat Patidar at RCB unbox event

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18 (ANI): The air buzzed with excitement as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) fans enjoyed an unforgettable day of fun and frolic alongside their cricketing superstars at the RCB Unbox. RCB captain Rajat Patidar at the event appreciated the crowd saying, "I am at my second home."

Patidar, who is from Indore and plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, also compared the unboxing event and IPL matches, saying fans gather in almost the same numbers in both events and "it is a very motivating" for the RCB players.

"Wherever I come here in Banglore I feel as if I am at my second home, fans here always stay in my heart. The matches and unbox events are pretty much similar here because the numbers are the same in both events. we all know how fans support RCB, they see Banglore as their team and it is a very motivating thing for us." Rajat Patidar on RCB unbox events.

He also told about his goosebumps moment when he got onto the stage and the whole stadium was chanting, he felt it was an unforgettable moment for him.

"It was a goosebumps moment for me as the fans were chanting in the ground it is unforgettable. I want your support and love I will do everything to make you (fans)happy." he added.

RCB Unbox is an exciting initiative that gives fans an experience like none other - it not only brings them closer to their favourite cricketers but also gives them a top-notch entertainment experience.

The proceedings began with the team's open training session, and RCB legend Virat Kohli was in dazzling form as he struck a flurry of massive hits into the stands, much to the joy of the capacity crowd. As the sun began to set in Bengaluru, the players battled it out in a series of fun challenges that had the fans at the edge of their seats. (ANI)

