DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / "Whoever plays better will win the game": Anil Kumble ahead of IPL 2025 final

"Whoever plays better will win the game": Anil Kumble ahead of IPL 2025 final

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), former India captain Anil Kumble shared his thoughts on the title clash, where he said that the team that plays better will win the match.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:31 PM Jun 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), former India captain Anil Kumble shared his thoughts on the title clash, where he said that the team that plays better will win the match.

Advertisement

Kumble met Karnataka's Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre at his (latter's) official residence on Tuesday.

The Rajat Patidar-led side and the Punjab-based franchise will lock horns against each other in the final of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to end their title drought in the competition.

Advertisement

Speaking on the IPL 2025 final, Anil Kumble told the media, "I have been involved in both teams. It is good that there will be a new winner. It will be a really good game. Whoever plays better will win the game."

RCB have qualified for the Indian Premier League final thrice in the past, losing all three times in 2009, 2011 and 2016.PBKS, on the other hand, qualified for the final once in 2014 when they were known as Kings XI Punjab, losing the match to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the first team to qualify for the final. They finished the league stage in second spot with 19 points from 14 games before beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to book their berth in the final.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, topped the league stage with 19 points from 14 games and a better net run rate than RCB.

However, PBKS lost their Qualifier 1 game against RCB, leading to them facing Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 clash, which they won by five wickets to secure their spot in the summit match. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts