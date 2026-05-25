"Whoever wins the Powerplay in 1st innings will go on to win": Simon Doull speaks on RCB vs GT IPL Qualifier 1

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull believes the key to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will be the Powerplay in the first innings.

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He feels the team that dominates the opening six overs is likely to win the match. Doull highlighted that both teams are in strong form, with powerful batting lineups and quality bowling attacks, making it a closely matched contest.

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He emphasised the importance of early momentum, especially if the opening batters can score 60-70 runs without losing many wickets.

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He also pointed to the battle between RCB's Virat Kohli and GT's Shubman Gill as potentially decisive. Doull believes whichever star batter scores more runs and bats longer could guide his team to victory, as playoff matches are often decided by big players performing under pressure.

"Whoever wins the Powerplay in the first innings will go on to win the match. That is my belief. Both GT and RCB have strong batting lineups and quality bowling attacks. This is going to be a tight contest. Both teams are in great form and carrying winning momentum into the playoffs. Each side has match-winners who can change the game in a matter of overs. One team has Virat Kohli, the other has Shubman Gill. Both are in red-hot form. If the openers can get through the first six overs without much damage and put up 60 or 70 runs, it puts the opposition under immediate pressure. In big games, early momentum is everything. The battle between Kohli and Gill could decide the outcome. Whichever batter scores more runs and stays longer at the crease will likely take his team through. In playoff cricket, it often comes down to which superstar steps up when it matters most," Doull said on Star Sports.

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The Qualifier one between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will determine the first finalist of IPL 2026. The defending champions, RCB, are going to play Qualifier One against GT at Dharamsala on Tuesday.

RCB showed impressive form in the league stage, winning 9 and losing 5 of 14 matches. However, both teams finished with 9 wins from 14 matches and 18 points. RCB topped the table only through superior NRR.

The momentum is firmly with the Gujarat Titans heading into the clash after their dominant 89-run win over the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru come into the fixture on the back of a heavy 55-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

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