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Home / Sports / "Why sad?": Kapil Dev reacts to speculation over Rohit Sharma's retirement

"Why sad?": Kapil Dev reacts to speculation over Rohit Sharma's retirement

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ANI
Updated At : 02:33 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Kapil Dev on Saturday said Rohit Sharma's retirement, whenever it comes, should be celebrated. He added that the Indian skipper has brought immense joy to cricket fans over the years.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Kapil Dev Sunil Gupta Super Speciality Hospital, Kapil responded to speculation that Rohit's ODI at Lord's could be his final international appearance.

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"No, let's say happy. Why sad? He has given us so much happiness over the years. Everybody has to go. Sunil Gavaskar gone, Rahul gone, Anil Kumble gone, Sachin gone. Everybody has to go," Kapil told ANI.

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The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said fans should celebrate Rohit's achievements instead of feeling sad about his departure.

"So when he goes, we should celebrate his life. What a happiness, how much entertainment he has given to the country, not only to the country, but also around the world. We should be happy, why sad?" he said.

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Expressing his best wishes, Kapil hoped Rohit would bow out in style.

"Yes, he has to go one day. I hope if he's going, he should get a hundred and go," he added.

The 39-year-old made his ODI debut against Ireland in Belfast on June 23, 2007, and has already stepped away from both the T20I and Test formats.

The retirement chatter gathered momentum during the ongoing England series, where Rohit has struggled for runs. The veteran opener has managed scores of 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs and has scored 241 runs in eight matches this year at an average of 30.12, with a highest score of 79. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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