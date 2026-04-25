"Why should fast bowlers have fun?": Krunal Pandya on adding variation to his bowling

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya highlighted the rapid evolution of batting in modern cricket and said spinners must constantly innovate to stay ahead, following RCB's five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026 on Friday night.

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In the ongoing IPL 2026 season, the experienced all-rounder has been seen troubling opposition batters with sharp bouncers and also experimenting with round-arm deliveries, adding a new and effective variation to his bowling arsenal.

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Speaking on JioHotstar after RCB's win over Gujarat Titans, Krunal Pandya reflected on the increasing demands on bowlers in the shortest format and stressed the need for continuous innovation in his bowling.

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"Every year, batting is evolving at such a pace that you genuinely feel, while standing on your mark, 'Where will you bowl?' Because you feel like the batter can hit you anywhere," Krunal said.

He added that his approach has been driven by the need to stay ahead of batters. "That innovation came from a place of 'How can I be one step ahead?' It's not that I didn't do it before. Why should fast bowlers have all the fun? I think spinners should too."

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Krunal also noted that evolving trends in bowling are now being widely studied and replicated. "Whatever is happening, it's good, and people are trying to copy it. So it's good to set a trend," he remarked.

Reflecting on his preparation for the current season, the RCB all-rounder said he focused on adding new elements to his bowling after a strong previous year. "Coming into this season, I was thinking about what else I can add to my bowling," he said.

He further credited RCB's spin-bowling coach for supporting his development. "A lot of credit goes to our spin-bowling coach, Malolan, who has left me free. He has backed me a lot and given me confidence. That makes a difference," Krunal added.

Speaking on his chances of an India comeback, Krunal Pandya said representing the national side again continues to be his ultimate goal, even as he focuses on delivering consistent performances for his franchise.

The RCB all-rounder, however, emphasised that selection is not in his control and that he remains focused on on-field contributions.

"There's nothing bigger than playing in the blue jersey once again. My goal has always been to play for India. But again, what do I have in my control? Consistent performances and how I win games for my team, that's what I try to focus on. I've always enjoyed pressure situations. I've learned a lot from my life in cricket, because you only have one brain and you use the same brain in life and in sports. So, I've always focused on how I can get better as a person, and that is the reason I'm able to play cricket this way," Krunal said.

Chasing 206, RCB received an early jitter as GT pacer Mohammed Siraj got rid of RCB opener Jacob Bethell early, reducing RCB to 26/1 in 3 overs. However, the rest of RCB's top order rose to the occasion. Virat Kohli, scoring a 44-ball 81, set the tone with a classic half-century, while Devdutt Padikkal (55 off 27 balls) provided excellent support.

The duo kept the scoreboard ticking, ensuring the required rate never spiralled out of control. Together, they combined for a 115-run stand in just 59 balls.

After losing Kohli and Padikkal in quick succession, the game tightened in the middle overs when Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar picked up key wickets, leaving RCB at 175/5 after 16 overs.

RCB stumbled in their chase as they lost Rajat Patidar (8) and Jitesh Sharma (10). With 31 runs needed off the final four overs, the pressure was on, but Krunal Pandya (unbeaten 23 runs off 12 balls) emerged as the hero for the home side.

Krunal took the attack to the GT bowlers. He took 15 runs off the 18th over, effectively breaking the back of the chase while Tim David contributed with an unbeaten nine-ball 10-run knock.

In the 19th over, Krunal finished things, pulling a short ball from Jason Holder to the deep square leg region for a single to seal the win as RCB reached 206/5 in 18.5 overs, securing two vital points and moving up to the second spot in the IPL 2026 points table. RCB now have 10 points in seven matches with five wins and two losses.