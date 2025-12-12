WI, Dubai Capitals star Rovman encourages West Indies Test mainstays to "dig deep and fight", hopes to do well at "homely" KKR

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 12 (ANI): West Indies and Dubai Capitals hitter Rovman Powell spoke on Windies' recent glimpses of promise in Test cricket, hoping that the Test mainstays continue to "dig deep and fight" and expressed optimism on getting things right ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year.

Powell, representing Dubai Capitals, spoke to ANI on the sidelines of the ongoing International League T20, where he has scored 135 runs in three innings so far. Besides speaking on the state of Caribbean cricket and his experiences in ILT20, Windies power-hitter also spoke on the trust shown by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as he was the second overseas star retained by franchise ahead of the auction, besides iconic all-rounder Sunil Narine.

While Rovman is yet to play Test cricket for Windies, the recent glimpses of promises shown by his team in longer format has not escaped his notice.

Having finished near the bottom of past three ICC World Test Championship (WTC), Windies in past couple months or so, has given two reminders to world cricket that the fire and fight which made Caribbean cricket so glorious has not extinguished despite failures over last few years.

First during the second Test at Delhi against India, already 1-0 down in the two-match series, WI was put to follow on with 270 runs deficit on their hands after India's first innings total of 518. After being reduced 35/2, sensational centuries from Shai Hope and Jonathan Campbell and a valuable 79-run stand for 10th wicket between Justin Greaves and Jaydon Seales turned this deficit into a 120-run lead and pushed the match till the last day, showing a valiant fight that left legends like Brian Lara, Viv Richards etc impressed despite defeat.

Now in December at Christchurch during 1st NZ Test, Kiwis had set WI a massive 531 runs to win in two days of play. While WI was reduced to 72/4, a 140 from Hope and a marathon 202* in 388 balls by Greaves, who put on a 180-run stand for sixth wicket with Kemar Roach (58* in 233 balls) took WI to 457/6 before both teams shook hands for a draw. Windies earned their first points in WTC 2025-27 and these points from a draw were just as sweet as a victory as the team dared to dream, stood resolute in their attempt to turn back the clock to the old days when making history was a daily routine for WI cricket.

Speaking about these two performances to ANI, Powell pointed out the commitment of Test mainstays despite team's "fight for survival against financial constraints" and hoped they'd continue "digging deep".

"West Indies test cricket is is fighting for survival, due to the financial constraints of the test cricket and test cycle. But, there are guys who are committed. There are guys who are trying their best. As much as we have played bad in the past, when we get it right, it would look as beautiful as any other team. So, hopefully, those guys can continue continue to to to dig deep, continue to to carry on the fight for West Indies with regards to Test cricket," said Powell.

Ex-WI captain is also hoping that his team gets their house in order ahead of T20 WC next year in India, where they had tasted history back in 2016. Since the last T20 WC final in 2024, WI has won just 12 out of their 37 T20Is, lost 23 and two ended in a no result. They have also won just two series, against South Africa at home and against Bangladesh away from home.

Powell said that when WI plays good T20I cricket, it is "attractive" and good enough to beat any team. He hopes that his team brings the Caribbean flavour which has been a vital part these T20 World Cups over the years.

"I think we have we have good prospects (for the chances to go long in T20 WC). You know, prospect is as good as any other team. Once West Indies play good t 20 cricket, it is attractive. Once we play good T20 cricket, we can beat any team. We have not got the results we would have wanted in last 12 months or so. But we have few months to get it right and when we got to the WC, hopefully we can play the brand of cricket the world knows us for," he said.

During this phase, Rovman has made 654 runs in 29 matches and 27 innings at an average of 27.25, with a strike rate of above 137 and three fifties, with best score of 79*.

WI is a part of Group C with England, Bangladesh, Nepal and debutants Italy and will start against Bangladesh at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on February 7.

However, Rovman feels that team will miss their former captain and leading T20I run-getter Nicholas Pooran, who called time on his international career in a shocker this year. The 30-year-old swashbuckling hitter, with 2,275 runs in 106 T20Is including 13 fifties, is still a major franchise cricket force.

"We will miss Pooran. He is our best T20 batter. And I say it is very hard to go to our World Cup without him, but, you know, say in West Indies cricket, things do happen, and then a lot of things that we do not have control over," he added.

Ahead of the IPL auctions to be held next week in Abu Dhabi, Powell is the only second overseas star retained by WI besides Sunil Narine, with legendary all-rounder Andre Russell released, having retired from IPL and been given a position of "power coach" in the franchise to help out the team with its hitting.

With Narine in the team, Dwayne Bravo as a team mentor and Russell as a power coach, it gives Powell a lot of West Indies connections to rely on and a much more "home" like vibe. The hitter is happy with the trust shown by the franchise and hopes to do well if given opportunities.

"It is very good for such a big franchise to put some faith in me. You know, it is something that I have always wanted when you go into the IPL setup. The IPL setup can be a rigid one. But with with a lot of guys there as you mentioned, Sunil, Russell and Bravo there, there are a lot of WI connections. I should feel at home, and hopefully given the opportunity, I will do well," he added.

Powell, having played for KKR, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals so far in the IPL, has made 365 runs in 23 innings and 29 matches with a strike rate of over 146, including a fifty. Last season, he played two matches for KKR, scoring five in his solitary batting inning.

In ILT20 so far, Powell has scored 135 runs in three innings, including 96* in 52 balls against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in his most recent outings.

He has been associated with 2025 ILT20 champions for all its three seasons, having scored 766 runs in 35 matches and 30 innings at an average of 36.47 and a strike rate of over 148, with three fifties.

Speaking of his association with the tournament and franchise, Powell said, "It is always good to to to be here with Dubai Capitals. I spent my last three three seasons with them, And I say it is good. It's a it's a properly run franchise, you know, and the ILT20 is a proper comp. It is a competition that has its window, so therefore, it attracts some of the better players in the world."

Powell also shares a fine relationship with captain Dasun Shanaka, pointing out his fine "player friendly" and "chill" attributes as a skipper.

"I have a good relationship with him (skipper Shanaka). He is the one that try to keep the team environment as chill as and as player friendly as possible. These are good attributes. He is also a good person so it all goes well with the captaincy," he added.

Powell also said that the Middle East and ILT20 has a lot to offer with regards to cricket.

"The Middle East has have as have as much money as other parts of the world. So, you know, it would definitely definitely attract players and those kind of stuff," he added.

On a concluding note, Powell spoke that several franchises leagues all over the world help one to "push themselves and their game to next level".

"In these leagues, players come up against the best players each and every game, push you to raise your game to a next level. You have against the best players from a consistent basis. You as an individual, should get better."

"You are playing these these leagues in different conditions, so you get an idea of what different conditions feels like. You get the opportunities and knowledge you would not have gotten while playing only in Caribbean," he concluded. (ANI)

