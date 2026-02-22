DT
Home / Sports / WI Skipper Shai Hope 17 runs short of 10,000 international runs

WI Skipper Shai Hope 17 runs short of 10,000 international runs

ANI
Updated At : 09:15 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): As his side prepares for the ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight opener clash against Zimbabwe at Mumbai, West Indies skipper Shai Hope stands just 17 runs away from 10,000 international runs.

West Indies, the two-time champions, will need their skipper Hope to continue his fine form as they aim to reach the knockout stages and restore some glory to their team's cricket by securing their third T20 World Cup title. So far, the Men in Maroon have delivered a collective team effort, and there has been a different match-winner every game. Hope has made 155 runs in four innings at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 134.78, including two fifties.

So far in 258 international matches and 293 innings, Hope has made 9,983 runs at an average of 38.54 and a strike rate of 71.28, with 24 centuries and 47 fifties and a best score of 170. He is the 11th-highest run-getter for WI.

In 46 Tests, Hope has made 2,260 runs at an average of 26.58, including four centuries and six fifties in 88 innings, witnessing a recent surge in the format. His best format is ODIs, having made 6,113 runs in 148 matches and 143 innings at an average of 50.52, including 19 centuries and 30 fifties. T20Is is another format where this batter has seen an uptick over the last two to three years, having made 1,610 runs in 64 matches and 62 innings at an average of 30.37, with a strike rate of 138.07, including a century and 11 fifties and best score of 102*.

The top run-getter for WI is legendary Brian Lara, with 22,260 runs in 425 matches and 515 innings at an average of 46.66, including 53 centuries and 110 fifties, followed by Shivnarine Chanderpaul (20,988 runs in 454 matches including 41 centuries) and Chris Gayle (19,538 runs in 480 matches including 42 centuries).

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson, Johnson Charles. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

