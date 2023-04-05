Wide of mark: Dhoni wants bowlers to get their act together

PTI

Chennai, April 4

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has issued a stern warning to his bowlers to drastically cut down on no-balls and wide balls in their upcoming IPL matches, saying if they continue to give away free runs to the opposition, they will have to play under a new captain.

Dhoni’s warning came after the four-time champions defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

The wicketkeeper-batter was not amused the way his bowlers bowled all over the place, sending down three no-balls and 13 wides, though they managed to restrict Lucknow to 205/7 in a chase of 218.

Chennai had conceded four wides and two no-balls in their opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans in a tight match, which Dhoni’s side ended up losing by five wickets.

Young pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar bowled three wides and a no-ball in that match, while on Monday he bowled three more wides. Pacer Tushar Deshpande, who took two wickets against Lucknow, was guilty of bowling four wides and three no-balls. Veteran medium-pacer Deepak Chahar, too, was wayward against Lucknow, giving away five extra runs through wides.

“They’ll have to bowl no no-balls and less wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out, otherwise they’ll be playing under a new captain,” Dhoni said.

Dhoni was also surprised by the Chepauk pitch, which produced a lot of runs.

“It was a terrific game, high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket will be. We had that doubt. It was a high-scoring game. Overall I think it was a perfect first game that happened and it was a full house for the first game in five or six years since we’ve been here,” he said. “I thought it will be much slower. It was a wicket where you could score runs but overall it got a bit slower. We’ll have to see how it plays over the next six games but hopefully we can score here.”

