Atlanta [US], June 14 (ANI): Ahead of the FIFA World Cup campaign opener against Cape Verde, Spain midfielder Marc Cucurella spoke on the lucky charms he has brought along to the US for good fortune, including his wife's red Pyjama top worn by her during the Euro Championships title win.

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Spain will start off their FIFA WC against Cape Verde at Atlanta on Sunday. Cucurella played a crucial role in his side's European Championships 2024 win, scoring the winner in the 119th minute against Germany in the quarterfinal. In the title clash, Spain eventually overcame England 2-1 to lift their fourth Euro title.

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Cucurella is hoping that the same red pyjama top worn by his wife during the tournament and key rings made by his children will bring him some luck as Spain aim to add a second star to their shirt.

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"I have got some key-rings that my children made for me," Cucurella said to Marca as quoted by Reuters on Saturday.

"I am also taking my wife's pyjama top, which she wore when she was with me during the European Championship, and I have packed it in my suitcase again to see if it brings the same luck," he added.

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Lucky charms are very common among footballers, with Argentina's World Cup-winning icon wearing a red ribbon around his left ankle in the 2018 and 2022 editions and his ritual paid off in the last edition at Qatar as his side overcame a Kylian Mbappe-powered France in the final. Also, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo keeps an old coin given to him by his grandfather as a lucky charm.

Spain's campaign has received a massive boost, with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, two extremely vital part of the team's attacking set-up, resuming their full training. The duo was doubtful for the campaign opener against Cape Verde, but their presence at the team's Tennessee base camp has given hope that they could be ready to battle for the second star on their shirts, right from match one.

As per Goal.com, both Yamal and Williams were seen training with full intensity at Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Thursday.

After their campaign opener against Cape Verde, Spain will face Saudi Arabia on June 21 in Atlanta and Uruguay on June 26 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Spain will be eyeing their second FIFA World Cup title, having last won the World Cup in 2010. Spain has some really strong performances behind them, such as a title win in the 2024 Euro Championships and a runners-up finish in the UEFA Nations League.

Spain squad for 2026 World Cup:

-Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona)

-Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid)

-Midfielders: Gavi (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid), Mikel Merino (Arsenal)

-Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo), Victor Munoz (Osasuna). (ANI)

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