Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), all eyes will be on star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma, who has been struggling for form in the competition so far.

LSG and MI, both teams that have struggled for consistency so far with just one win and two losses, will be locking horns at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. The Hitman has not found his groove in the tournament so far, having made 21 runs in three innings at an average of 7.00 and strike rate of 105.00 and best score of 13.

A surprising statistic has emerged about Rohit, who has garnered acclaim for his hard-hitting approach with the Indian team, but has delivered underwhelming results in IPL over the years. He has crossed the 400-run mark in a season only twice since 2017, in 2019 (405 runs in 15 matches with two fifties) and 2024 (417 runs in 14 matches with a century and a fifty).

Since 2017, as per ESPNCricinfo, 15 players have scored at least 2,500 runs in the league. Amongst them, Rohit has the lowest-strike rate of 130.09. In 118 matches since 2017, Rohit has scored 2,775 runs at an average of just 25.00 and a strike rate of over 130, with a century and 14 fifties to his name in 117 innings and best score of 105*.

LSG has not been a very favourable opponent to Rohit as against them he has made 165 runs in six innings at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of over 142.24, with a half-century. His best score is 68 and he has scored a half-century against LSG.

Rohit's fans will be keenly hoping that he will find his mojo in the match against LSG.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni. (ANI)

