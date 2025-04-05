Will CSK chase down 175+ total for first time in four years at Chepauk during DC clash?

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI): As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take to the field to chase 184 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at their home ground of Chepauk Stadium, there will be a huge task in the hands of five-time champions, who have struggled in chasing down targets this season so far.

KL Rahul's first half-century in DC colours and his partnerships with Abishek Porel and Sameer Rizwi helped DC post 183/6 in their IPL 2025 clash against CSK at Chepauk on Saturday, with the Red and Blue team aiming to make it three wins in three.

There is a worrying concern for CSK over the years as they have not once chased the target of 175 runs or more since IPL 2021. Only twice 180-plus targets have been chased down at Chepauk in day games: 206 by CSK vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2012 and 201 by Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs CSK in 2023.

During this season, CSK has not been able to pull off chases very well. During their campaign opener against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI), they hobbled to 156 runs in the last over after losing six wickets, thanks to a brilliant three-wicket spell by Vignesh Puthur.

Against RCB in the next clash, CSK was shambolic as they lost seven wickets for 99 runs while chasing 197 runs and were restricted to 148/8 in their 20 overs.

In the next match against Rajasthan Royals, pacer Sandeep Sharma denied the pair of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja a chance to chase 20 remaining of the 183-run target, as two wickets, including that of Dhoni, left CSK six runs short of the target at 176/6 in their 20 overs.

Will the trend continue for CSK this match as well?

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and elected to bat first. After losing Jake Fraser McGurk early, a 54-run stand between KL Rahul and Abishek Porel (33 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and KL's 56-run stand with Sameer Rizwi (20 in 15 balls, with a four and six) kept DC at a healthy run rate. KL scored his first fifty in DC colours, scoring 77 in 51 balls, with six fours and three sixes. Tristan Stubbs (24* in 12 balls, with two fours and a six) played a fiery cameo towards the end, helping DC finish at 183/6 in 20 overs.

Khaleel Ahmed (2/25) was the top bowler for CSK.

DC needs to defend 184 to register their third successive win in the tournament. (ANI)

