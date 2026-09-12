"Will definitely win medals and improve our performance": Gulveer Singh eyes glory at Asian Games 2026 after historic CWG campaign

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Gulveer Singh, who made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win a medal in the men’s 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games with a silver, said his preparations have been progressing well since the CWG earlier this year.

The reigning Asian champion clocked 27:49.78 at Scotstoun Stadium to secure silver, finishing narrowly behind Australia’s Ky Robinson, who won gold in 27:48.93. David Mullarkey of the Isle of Man claimed the bronze medal with a time of 27:50.28.

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Singh also produced a superb tactical performance to clinch the bronze medal in the men’s 5000m at the 2026 CWG. Demonstrating exceptional endurance, composure and race awareness, he timed his final-lap surge perfectly to secure third place in a thrilling finish.

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He expressed confidence in his preparations for the upcoming Asian Games, stressing that he is focused on improving his performances and winning more medals. The 2026 Asian Games, which will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

“After the Commonwealth, my training has also been going very well. The way I performed there, I have continued to perform well here in India too. I came directly here after competing in the Commonwealth, and since then, our training has been going smoothly. Given the way we are preparing, I am confident that we will definitely win medals and improve our performance," Singh told ANI.

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India will head to Aichi-Nagoya looking to build on a historic athletics campaign at Hangzhou 2023. The Indian contingent won 29 medals - six gold, 14 silver and nine bronze - their best Asian Games athletics haul since the inaugural edition in 1951. Athletics was also India's most successful sport at Hangzhou 2023 in terms of total medals won.

Expressing confidence in the Indian athletics contingent for the Asian Games, Singh said the team has complete faith in its training and coaches. He praised the athletes’ hard work and dedication, saying he hopes their efforts will translate into an even greater medal haul.

“We have complete faith in our training and our coach. We trust the work they are making us do, whether it is in the morning or evening, because we know it is helping us prepare well. The rest is in our destiny, and we will see what the future holds. I hope we can win even more medals. Everyone has worked incredibly hard to qualify, and my only wish is that every athlete returns with a medal. No one should come back empty-handed," he added.

Gulveer Singh, an ASICS athlete, also said his association with the brand has provided crucial support to his athletic career. He noted that the high cost of running shoes and spikes makes such backing especially valuable, adding that access to ASICS spikes for training and competition has helped him perform at his best.

“The ASICS contract started in January, and it has been a great support for me. Running shoes and spikes are very expensive, so having ASICS support makes a big difference. I now train and compete in ASICS spikes, which help me perform at my best," he concluded. (ANI)

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