Will India thrive under pressure in must-win game vs Windies?

Providence (Guyana), Aug 7

India will need to bat with the fearlessness they often talk about as they look to avoid a series defeat in the third T20I of their five-match series against West Indies here tomorrow.

The slow pitches on offer have not been ideal for batting but as skipper Hardik Pandya pointed out after the loss on Sunday, India should have a found way to score an additional 10-20 runs.

“It was not a pleasing batting performance. We could have done a lot better. Wickets kept falling and at the same time, the pitch was playing on the slower side. I think we were not good enough to manage that and get to a total of 160-plus, 170,” Pandya said after their two-wicket loss.

India, who last lost to West Indies in a bilateral T20I series back in 2016, trail them 0-2 in this one.

The shortest format demands the batters to go hard from the first ball and that is something India’s top-order, including Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, have been unable to do.

The top-order’s failure has put extra pressure on the likes of Sanju Samson and rookie Tilak Varma, who has taken to international cricket like fish to water.

With the focus on ODIs in a World Cup year, Gill, Kishan and Suryakumar would also want to score big knocks ahead of the Asia Cup beginning from August 31.

India have been playing with a long tail with Axar Patel batting at No. 7 to maintain the balance of the side and it is unlikely to change in the next game.

In-form spinner Kuldeep Yadav missed Sunday’s game due to a sore thumb and it remains to be seen if he is available for selection.

The bowlers, especially the spinners, need to find a way to contain a rampaging Nicholas Pooran. The southpaw has been batting with gumption against the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi.

West Indies are looking good for their first series win over India since 2016. The likes of Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer will once again be looking to take the attack to the Indian spinners.

