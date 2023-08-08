 Will India thrive under pressure in must-win game vs Windies? : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Will India thrive under pressure in must-win game vs Windies?

Will India thrive under pressure in must-win game vs Windies?

Will India thrive under pressure in must-win game vs Windies?

A misfiring top-order has put pressure on the likes of Sanju Samson.



PTI

Providence (Guyana), Aug 7

India will need to bat with the fearlessness they often talk about as they look to avoid a series defeat in the third T20I of their five-match series against West Indies here tomorrow.

The slow pitches on offer have not been ideal for batting but as skipper Hardik Pandya pointed out after the loss on Sunday, India should have a found way to score an additional 10-20 runs.

“It was not a pleasing batting performance. We could have done a lot better. Wickets kept falling and at the same time, the pitch was playing on the slower side. I think we were not good enough to manage that and get to a total of 160-plus, 170,” Pandya said after their two-wicket loss.

India, who last lost to West Indies in a bilateral T20I series back in 2016, trail them 0-2 in this one.

The shortest format demands the batters to go hard from the first ball and that is something India’s top-order, including Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, have been unable to do.

The top-order’s failure has put extra pressure on the likes of Sanju Samson and rookie Tilak Varma, who has taken to international cricket like fish to water.

With the focus on ODIs in a World Cup year, Gill, Kishan and Suryakumar would also want to score big knocks ahead of the Asia Cup beginning from August 31.

India have been playing with a long tail with Axar Patel batting at No. 7 to maintain the balance of the side and it is unlikely to change in the next game.

In-form spinner Kuldeep Yadav missed Sunday’s game due to a sore thumb and it remains to be seen if he is available for selection.

The bowlers, especially the spinners, need to find a way to contain a rampaging Nicholas Pooran. The southpaw has been batting with gumption against the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi.

West Indies are looking good for their first series win over India since 2016. The likes of Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer will once again be looking to take the attack to the Indian spinners.

It was for Sammy: Varma dedicates maiden 50 to Rohit’s daughter

Providence (Guyana): Rookie batter Tilak Varma feels the constant guidance from his mentor Rohit Sharma has played a big role in his stellar start to international cricket. Varma has been the standout batter for India in the five-match T20I series in the Caribbean. “He (Rohit bhai) has been a support system and always told me to enjoy the game. He always guides me how to play,” said Varma, who scored his maiden T20 fifty in their two-wicket loss. “My inspiration from childhood is (Suresh) Raina bhai and Rohit bhai. I spend most time with Rohit bhai. In the first IPL he said ‘Tilak is an all-format player’ and it boosted my confidence,” he added. Varma, who hit 51 off 41 balls in the second T20I, dedicated his unique celebration to Sharma’s daughter Samaira with whom he shares a close bond. “It was towards Sammy, Rohit bhai’s daughter,” he said. “I am very close to Sammy. I had promised her that whenever I will score a century or a fifty, I will do a celebration for her,” he added.

#Cricket #West Indies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest at 51

2
Comment Touchstones

United flavours of mango

3
Himachal

4-laning to blame, Himachal seeks Rs 658 cr from NHAI for loss to Larji project

4
Himachal

Parwanoo-Dharampur road to open for light vehicles from today

5
Comment

JS Grewal, an institution builder

6
World

Afghanistan haven for ultras, says Pak army

7
Nation

Wheelchair-bound former PM Manmohan Singh attends Rajya Sabha, votes against Delhi services bill

8
Trending

Congress counters BJP's criticism of Manmohan Singh attending Parliament in wheelchair by sharing similar picture of Vajpayee from 2007

9
Editorials

Rahul gets SC relief

10
Musings

Languages don’t belong to any religion

Don't Miss

View All
Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Top News

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...

Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir

Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir

Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’, Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...

TMC leader Derek O’Brien’s suspension from Rajya Sabha put on hold

TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold

As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon

In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...


Cities

View All

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

Non-Sikh administrator of Hazur Sahib board: SGPC condemns 'undue' govt interference in religious affairs

Knotty Affair: Residents tell civic body to check misuse of public property by pvt companies

BRTS crisis: Passengers at receiving end as Metro buses off road since July 4

Assessment pegs crop loss on 5K acres in dist

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel, handed over to cops

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel in Bathinda village, handed over to cops

Rs 55L fee for govt quota seat at Adesh institute, Bathinda

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Now, cleaning schedule for all Chandigarh parks fixed

Class XI admissions: 2,415 seats vacant in Chandigarh's govt schools, second counselling to start soon

Extortion case: Chandigarh police arrest constable

Atishi to hold charge of services, vigilance; Delhi CM forwards file to L-G for approval: Govt sources

Atishi gets charge of services, vigilance; now has 14 portfolios, highest among Delhi ministers

Delhi LG accords sanction for prosecution of two men for ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ graffiti

Mass exodus of migrant workers creates workforce crises in Gurugram

Gurugram: 3 out of 5 accused of starting fire in religious place held, says police

Fire breaks out at AIIMS; no casualty

Punjab Bandh call for Wednesday over Manipur issue likely to cause traffic disruption

Punjab Bandh call for Wednesday over Manipur issue likely to cause traffic disruption

Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road a nightmare for motorists

Toll Plaza Loot: Sixth suspect lands in police net

Manipur violence: Several organisations back Aug 9 bandh call

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Ex-councillors bring ladder, magnifying glass in protest

MP raises city spinning industry’s plight in Parliament

7 nabbed for ‘planning’ robbery

31 held for illegal sale of lottery tickets, gambling

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Race for SAD (urban) president’s post hots up ahead of MC poll

As Punjab farmers resow paddy, power demand touches 15,000 MW

Pensioners seek revival of contempt petition

Patiala farmer dies two days after he attempted suicide