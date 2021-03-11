Will men end medal drought?

PTI

Bangkok, May 7

The focus will be on PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen as the Indian badminton contingent resumes its quest for a medal at the Thomas and Uber Cup Final, which begins here tomorrow.

No Indian men's team has ever reached the semifinals in the Thomas Cup, let alone winning a medal. But the women’s team had two semifinals finishes in successive editions of the Uber Cup to clinch two bronze medals in 2014 and 2016. Last year, both the men's and women's teams signed off their campaigns in the quarterfinals.

This time, India boasts of a strong men's team comprising world No. 9 Sen, world No. 11 Kidambi Srikanth and world No. 23 HS Prannoy in the singles. The doubles will be led by the world No. 9 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.