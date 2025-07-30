Will Root overcome underwhelming run at The Oval to deliver another special knock?

London [UK], July 30 (ANI): England batter Joe Root will be aiming to continue his fine run of form during the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval in London starting from Thursday onwards, as he continues to pursue the record of most Test runs, which is currently held by Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar.

The last Test at Manchester's Old Trafford was one to remember for Root, the batter. Not only did he put his team in a commanding position with a 248-ball 150, consisting of 14 fours, but he also surpassed legends like Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest Test run-getter, with Sachin still at the top with 15,921 runs in 200 Tests with 51 centuries.

Currently in Tests, Root has scored 13,409 runs in 157 Tests and 286 innings at an average of 51.17, with 38 centuries and 66 fifties. His best score is 262.

In the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Root has scored 403 runs in four Tests at an average of 67.16, with two centuries and a fifty in seven innings and a best score of 150. He is England's second-highest run-getter and overall sixth-highest run-getter.

Root does have a solid record at The Oval, but compared to his records at Old Trafford and Lord's, it looks quite ordinary, having made 793 runs in 11 Tests and 20 innings at an average of 41.73, with two centuries and four fifties to his name and best score of 149*.

In the four Tests he has played at The Oval in this decade, his scores are very underwhelming: 21, 36, 23, 5, 91, 13 and 12. His last century here was way back in 2018 against India.

Will Root overcome this indifferent run at The Oval and deliver another special knock to conclude this high-profile series? (ANI)

