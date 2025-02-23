New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): As the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy unfolds, family members of Indian cricketers have shared their thoughts, adding to the excitement surrounding the match. With both nations boasting a rich history of cricketing rivalry, this encounter is expected to capture the attention of fans worldwide.

Mohammed Shami's brother, Mumtaz, highlighted his confidence in Shami's abilities.

"Mohammed Shami has made a spectacular comeback after the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The match between India and Pakistan is always interesting...Mohammed Shami will take 6-7 wickets in today's match," he told ANI.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami will play an ODI against Pakistan after a long gap of ten years. The last time Shami featured against the arch-rivals in the 50-over format was in 2015.

He has five wickets in three matches, and his best against Pakistan is 4/35 (2015 ODI WC) and has an average of 21.40.

Shami's return from injury has been nothing short of a fairy tale, as he made an emphatic comeback in an ICC event, picking up 5/53 against Bangladesh and completing 200 ODI wickets.

His resurgence followed an extensive rehabilitation period, where he toiled in domestic cricket across different formats for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Throughout his career, Shami has been plagued by injuries but has consistently made strong comebacks. During the 2015 World Cup, he played through painkiller injections and finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker, with 17 wickets in seven matches.

However, injuries prevented him from playing in the 2017 Champions Trophy, and between the 2015 World Cup and the start of 2019, he managed to play only five ODIs.Despite these setbacks, Shami delivered a remarkable performance in the 2019 World Cup, where he claimed 14 wickets in four matches at an average of around 13. Four years later, in the 2023 edition, he topped the wicket-taking charts with 24 scalps in seven matches at a staggering average of 10.70.

However, this outstanding run ended in heartbreak as he suffered an ankle injury, leading to a lengthy rehabilitation phase. During this period, he struggled with fitness and self-doubt but ultimately made a triumphant return in Dubai, breaking records and reclaiming his place in the Indian squad.

Shami's international return came against England in T20Is after more than a year, where he took three wickets in two games. In ODIs, he played two matches and picked up two wickets.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill's grandfather, Didar Singh Gill, expressed his belief in the team's capabilities.

"The team will perform very well. We have always dominated in the India vs. Pakistan match. The fitness of players should be very good. God always supports those who work hard," he remarked, emphasizing the importance of dedication and perseverance.

Recently crowned as the number one men's ODI batter, Gill notched a scintillating century - his second in a row in ODIs - to help inspire a six-wicket win for India over Bangladesh.

As the two teams take the field, the stakes remain high, with national pride and tournament progression on the line. While India enters the contest as the stronger side on paper, the unpredictable nature of cricket ensures that nothing can be taken for granted. Fans can expect a thrilling showdown as the arch-rivals go head-to-head in yet another chapter of their storied rivalry. (ANI)

