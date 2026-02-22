Will Tilak Varma bring his A-game against South Africa in T20 WC?

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 22 (ANI): As defending champions India prepare to take on South Africa in a high-octane Super Eight T20 World Cup clash, all eyes will be on left-handed batter Tilak Varma to finally bring his A-game in the tournament against an opposition he has thrived against historically.

After an underwhelming group stage with the bat, which saw him get a few starts but not be able to catch up and score big at a fine strike rate, Tilak will be aiming to make an absolute meal of the South African bowling attack. His numbers against the 2024 T20 WC runners-up suggest a special spot for Proteas bowlers as far as his cricket is concerned.

In 10 matches against South Africa, Tilak has scored 496 runs at an average of 70.85 and a strike rate of 163.15, with two centuries and two fifties and a best score of 120*. He has managed to stay unbeaten in three of ten innings played against them.

Starting off his career in 2023, Tilak notched scores of 29 and 0 during his first tour to South Africa.

In late 2024, he top-scored during the T20Is away from home, scoring 280 runs in four innings at an average of 140.00 and a strike rate of 198.58, with two successive centuries. This saw him solidify his spot in Team India as a top-order batter following a return from injury. This was a redemption moment for Tilak as he proved he could hang around in tough South African conditions too.

Later in December at home, Tilak continued to dominate Proteas, top-scoring with 187 runs in four matches and innings at an average of 62.33, with a strike rate of 131.69 and two fifties and a best score of 73.

So far in this tournament, Tilak has got starts, but struggled to maintain his tempo against spinners on spin-friendly surfaces, scoring 106 runs in four innings at an average of 26.50, with a strike rate of 120.45 and best score of 31. At this moment, playing against SA is a golden opportunity for him to get his form back.

Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen. (ANI)

