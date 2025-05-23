DT
"Will try to win next match and finish season on good note": Avesh Khan following GT-LSG clash in IPL 2025

ANI
Updated At : 07:02 PM May 23, 2025 IST
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 23 (ANI): After registering a win over table toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 64th encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) right-arm seamer Avesh Khan expressed confidence to finish the season a good note.

Fiery bowling from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler William O'Rourke and Akash Singh Maharaj led Lucknow to a commanding victory of 33 runs over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad.

GT remained on top in the IPL points table, after this defeat, with 9 wins and 4 defeats in their 13 matches, they have 18 points. On the other hand, LSG is placed sixth with six victories and seven defeats in their 13 matches, they have 12 points

Speaking at the post-match press conference about the team's performance, Avesh Khan said, "We won the match by 33 runs. It was a confidence booster. We lost 5-6 matches in the second half. But we won this match. We are confident. We will try to win the next match and finish the season on a good note."

Further, the fast bowler spoke about his performance in the encounter, where he managed to snap two wickets in his spell of 3.5 overs, where he conceded 51 runs.

"I always try to bowl well, to bowl according to my field. But they played good shots because they only had 40 runs in 5 overs, and they were going to go, so I over-bowled. But when it's such a big game, you don't think about 240 runs," Avesh Khan expressed.

"I know I had to bowl 3 overs for the team, so I focused on that. If I had bowled 20 runs, my match could have been ruined. I always try to leave what's already in my hands," he added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

