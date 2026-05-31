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Home / Sports / Will Virat end his 10-year IPL knockout stage fifty drought in final vs GT?

Will Virat end his 10-year IPL knockout stage fifty drought in final vs GT?

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ANI
Updated At : 02:00 PM May 31, 2026 IST
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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 31 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting icon Virat Kohli will have his task cut out, to improve on a modest Indian Premier League (IPL) final record as his side looks to go back-to-back title wins against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

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Virat is one of the greatest cricketers limited-overs cricket has ever seen, but is yet to replicate the same excellence in the IPL finals.

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In four IPL final appearances, Virat has made just 139 runs at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of over 126, with just one fifty, a knock of 54 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2016 final, which also happens to be his last IPL playoff fifty.

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In 18 IPL playoff matches appearances, Virat has scored just 439 runs at an average of 27.43 and a strike rate of 124.71, with two fifties and a best score of 70*.

In T20 finals, Virat has scored 344 runs in eight appearances at an average of 49.14 and a strike rate of over 125, with three fifties and a best score of 77.

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This season, Virat has been the sixth-highest run-getter with 600 runs at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 164.38, including a century and four fifties and a best score of 105*.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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