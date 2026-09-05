DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Williams sisters suffer three-set defeat in emotional US Open doubles return

Williams sisters suffer three-set defeat in emotional US Open doubles return

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:37 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New York [US], September 5 (ANI): Tennis legends Serena Williams and Venus Williams made a memorable return to the US Open doubles court at Arthur Ashe Stadium before suffering a three-set defeat against Maya Joint and Hao-Ching Chan.

The Williams sisters, playing together at the tournament for the first time since 2022, lost 6-3, 6-7(6), 7-6(7) to Australia's Joint and Chinese Taipei's Chan, the No. 14 seeds, in a contest that lasted three hours and two minutes.

Advertisement

Despite the defeat, the night marked a special reunion for the 14-time Grand Slam women's doubles champions, who received a huge reception from the New York crowd as they stepped onto the court in matching tennis whites.

Advertisement

The duo, who have won three Olympic gold medals together and remained unbeaten in 17 high-profile doubles finals, showed glimpses of their former dominance while battling against a younger opponent.

Joint and Chan claimed the opening set after taking the final three games, but the Williams sisters responded strongly in the second set. Serena and Venus fought through a tight contest and converted a crucial set point to force a decider.

Advertisement

The final set saw the Williams sisters erase a 1-4 deficit and bring the match level, but Joint and Chan held their nerve in the deciding moments. They saved three break points at 4-4 before edging the match tiebreak to seal victory.

Venus, 46, and Serena, 44, have played a defining role in women's tennis, winning multiple Grand Slam singles and doubles titles while transforming the sport with their achievements and influence.

Although their comeback ended in defeat, the Williams sisters' appearance provided fans with a nostalgic night and another opportunity to witness one of tennis' most iconic partnerships on the US Open stage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts