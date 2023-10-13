Williamson back, Southee to sit out

Chennai: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will play his first match of the World Cup against Bangladesh but fast bowler Tim Southee will continue on the sidelines, the 33-year-old batter said today.

Williamson missed their wins over defending champions England and Netherlands to continue his rehabilitation from a knee injury he suffered in March that required surgery.

Experienced fast bowler Southee has been recovering following surgery on his fractured right thumb.

“Tim’s progressing well, but won’t be playing tomorrow’s game,” said Williamson. “As for my recovery, it’s been quite a journey but largely a good one.” — Reuters

