Williamson makes an entrance as Kiwis down Bangladesh

Chennai, October 13

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson made a successful return at the World Cup following his injury layoff with a half-century as the 2019 runners-up beat Bangladesh by eight wickets here today for their third successive victory.

Chasing 246 to win after New Zealand’s pace bowlers Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Matt Henry ripped through Bangladesh, Williamson (78) batted superbly in his first competitive game since rupturing his knee ligament in March.

He forged an 80-run partnership with Devon Conway (45) and dropped anchor in the company of Daryl Mitchell (89 not out) but had to retire hurt with a finger injury before New Zealand crossed the finish line in 42.5 overs.

“That was another classic team effort from the Black Caps,” said Player of the Match Ferguson. “Everyone bowled really well and created pressure throughout. That meant I could come on and do my role.” — Reuters

