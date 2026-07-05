Wimbledon 2026: Alexandra Eala stuns defending champion Iga Swiatek to reach fourth round

London [UK], July 5 (ANI): Alexandra Eala produced the biggest Grand Slam victory of her career as the Filipina star upset defending champion Iga Swiatek 7-6(9), 6-2 to book her place in the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time on Saturday.

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The 21-year-old, seeded 29th, became the first player from the Philippines to reach the second week of a Grand Slam after delivering a composed and fearless performance on Centre Court.

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According to WTA, the victory also improved her record against Swiatek to 2-1 and marked her seventh win over a Top 10 opponent.

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Eala had announced herself to the tennis world by defeating Swiatek in Miami 16 months ago, but this triumph on the sport's biggest stage surpassed that breakthrough.

The opening set was a gripping contest that lasted 84 minutes, with momentum swinging repeatedly between the two players. Swiatek earned the first break to lead 2-1, but Eala responded immediately before breaking again to move 5-3 ahead.

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The defending champion refused to surrender, producing a series of powerful forehand winners to level the set before forcing a tense tie-break. Swiatek held two set points, but Eala stayed composed, saving both before clinching the tie-break on her fourth set point as the Pole sent a forehand long.

The Filipina carried that momentum into the second set, racing into a 4-0 lead with aggressive returning, precise passing shots and improved serving. Although Swiatek recovered one break and pushed Eala in a lengthy final game, the youngster held her nerve, saving four break points before sealing victory with a forehand winner on her third match point.

Eala finished with 24 winners and 21 unforced errors, while Swiatek's aggressive approach yielded 32 winners but also 44 unforced errors. The Filipina also converted five of her seven break-point opportunities and saved eight of the 11 she faced.

Former American world No. 1 tennis player Billie Jean King also shared a post on X in Eala's praise.

She wrote, "What a treat to spend some time with Alex Eala, fresh off her historic win at Wimbledon today. She is the first Filipino to reach the Round of 16. Such an inspiration for kids in the Philippines and all over the world. Keep going for it, Alex!"

Eala will next face 13th seed Jasmine Paolini, who cruised past Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-2 to reach the fourth round. The Italian reached the second week of a Grand Slam for the sixth time and will be seeking revenge after Eala defeated her in Dubai earlier this year. (ANI)

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