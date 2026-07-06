Wimbledon 2026: Osaka stuns World No. 1 Sabalenka to reach maiden quarter-final

London [UK], July 6 (ANI): Naomi Osaka produced one of the biggest upsets of Wimbledon 2026, defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 7-6(2) on Centre Court on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals at the All England Club for the first time in her career.

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The four-time Grand Slam champion delivered an outstanding display of power and precision to end Sabalenka's dominance in their recent rivalry, having lost to the Belarusian three times already this season, including in the fourth round of the French Open. The victory also marked Osaka's first win over Sabalenka since the 2018 US Open, according to the WTA.

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Osaka's triumph ended several remarkable streaks. It handed Sabalenka her first straight-sets defeat at a Grand Slam since the 2020 US Open, snapped the top seed's run of 14 consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final appearances, and gave the Japanese star her first victory over a World No. 1 since defeating Ash Barty in Beijing in 2019.

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Playing on the warmest day of the tournament, Osaka dictated play from the outset with her trademark flat groundstrokes and booming serve. She secured an early break for a 2-1 lead in the opening set before racing through it 6-2, consistently overpowering Sabalenka from the baseline.

The second set proved far more competitive, but Osaka maintained her composure under pressure. She saved both break points she faced during the match and forced a tie-break after neither player could find the decisive breakthrough.

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Once the tie-break began, Sabalenka's uncharacteristic errors allowed Osaka to seize control. The Japanese star closed it out 7-2 to complete victory in one hour and 28 minutes, celebrating with a series of fist pumps before raising her racket above her head in delight after securing her maiden Centre Court win.

The statistics reflected Osaka's dominance. She landed 87 per cent of her first serves compared to Sabalenka's 69 per cent, struck eight aces to her opponent's five, and finished with 21 winners while limiting the World No. 1's opportunities throughout the contest.

Fresh off reaching the first grass-court final of her career in Bad Homburg before retiring with a foot injury, Osaka has now carried that momentum into Wimbledon. She will face Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals after the Czech defeated defending champion Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 5-7, 6-3. (ANI)

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