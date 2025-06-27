DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Wimbledon: Barbora to kickstart campaign against Filipino starlet Alexandra Eala

Wimbledon: Barbora to kickstart campaign against Filipino starlet Alexandra Eala

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:40 PM Jun 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], June 27 (ANI): Defending women's singles champion Barbora Krejcikova will kickstart her Wimbledon campaign against Filipino starlet Alexandra Eala.

Advertisement

As per the Olympics.com, the Czech star, who secured her second Grand Slam singles title last year, arrives at London for the Wimbledon after her campaign in Eastbourne was cut short due to injury ahead of quarterfinals.

Barbora's match-up against 20-year-old Eala is an exciting one as the young Filipino star had fine run to Miami semifinals and also reached the final four at Eastbourne, the final grass competition before Wimbledon.

Advertisement

Two of the women's Olympic gold medalists, the current champion Zheng Qinwen of China, will be up against double Olympic champion Katerina Siniakova.

Among the home favourites, British top-ranked player Emma Raducanu faces compatriot Mimi Xu, who is in the same section of the draw as number one Aryna Sabalenka.

Advertisement

Also, Katie Boulter takes on a top 10 player in Paula Badosa (number nine) during the opening round.

This season's Grand Slam Champions are so far the American duo of Madison Keys and Coco Gauff, who won the Australian Open and US Open. Keys will be meeting Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the opening round, while number two Gauff will be taking on Dayana Yastremska with an aim to win her first-ever grass Grand Slam title.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will begin her final ever outing in this tournament against world number 10 Emma Navarro. She will retire after US Open later this year. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts