Wimbledon: Barbora to kickstart campaign against Filipino starlet Alexandra Eala

London [UK], June 27 (ANI): Defending women's singles champion Barbora Krejcikova will kickstart her Wimbledon campaign against Filipino starlet Alexandra Eala.

As per the Olympics.com, the Czech star, who secured her second Grand Slam singles title last year, arrives at London for the Wimbledon after her campaign in Eastbourne was cut short due to injury ahead of quarterfinals.

Barbora's match-up against 20-year-old Eala is an exciting one as the young Filipino star had fine run to Miami semifinals and also reached the final four at Eastbourne, the final grass competition before Wimbledon.

Two of the women's Olympic gold medalists, the current champion Zheng Qinwen of China, will be up against double Olympic champion Katerina Siniakova.

Among the home favourites, British top-ranked player Emma Raducanu faces compatriot Mimi Xu, who is in the same section of the draw as number one Aryna Sabalenka.

Also, Katie Boulter takes on a top 10 player in Paula Badosa (number nine) during the opening round.

This season's Grand Slam Champions are so far the American duo of Madison Keys and Coco Gauff, who won the Australian Open and US Open. Keys will be meeting Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the opening round, while number two Gauff will be taking on Dayana Yastremska with an aim to win her first-ever grass Grand Slam title.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will begin her final ever outing in this tournament against world number 10 Emma Navarro. She will retire after US Open later this year. (ANI)

