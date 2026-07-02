Wimbledon: Djokovic marches to third round with win over Tsitsipas

London [UK], July 2 (ANI): Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic secured a straight-sets win over Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas to secure his spot in the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday night.

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Djokovic, chasing his 25th Grand Slam title and first since the US Open 2023, outclassed Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, securing his third-round spot in the grass major for the 20th time with an all-round sharp outing. He also improved his head-to-head record against Tsitsipas to 13-2, as per ATP's official website.

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Moving towards the win, Djokovic managed to produce a fantastic performance, breaking Tsitsipas's serve and striking three winners to end the game, including a classy lob that dropped perfectly inside the baseline, concluding the game in one hour and 38 minutes.

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"You feel very happy, satisfied and joyful on the court when you are playing this way," Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

"Once you get the momentum going. That game, when I went 5-2 up, was one of the best return games I have played in a while. I just went for my shots. I was a bit more relaxed, a little less tension in my head," he added.

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Tsitsipas, battling injuries and inconsistency over the past few seasons, arrived at the tournament as the 87th-ranked player.

Djokovic's 33 winners and just seven unforced errors gave him a massive position of dominance as he did not surrender his serve throughout the match, booking a clash with Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech. (ANI)

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